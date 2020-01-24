What’s Right with Schools: Groton technical school brings back welding

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Ella T. Grasso Southeastern Technical High School in Groton opened the doors to its new building in September. With the new building came a new program: welding.

Instructor Peter Barber tells News 8, “This is the first welding program that’s been at Grasso Tech in about 20 years.”

It’s a brand new state-of-the-art facility. Packed with brand new equipment for the students.

Barber says he’s thrilled to have it: “To sound corny: it does my heart good to see something for the kids that’s literally state-of-the-art.”

Barber has been in the welding industry for about 35 years prior to becoming the instructor for the class. He says the kids will start by learning the basics and the fundamental skills for the three types of welding: stick, mig, and tig.

The program will get the students ready for the trade before graduation.

Barber explains, “By the time they get into their third year they’ll actually have enough skills to go into the workforce.”