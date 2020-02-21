What’s Right with Schools: Hamden High School Orchestra

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An orchestra director in Hamden High School is hitting all the right notes.

Aaron Barkon has been directing the orchestra program at Hamden High for seven years.

Students are so dedicated to the orchestra that some play a juggling act with their schedules to make it work.

Sophomore violinist Alyssa Green told News 8 she met with her guidance counselor to make multiple changes to her schedule just to fit orchestra class.

Green says it was important to her because orchestra is something she is passionate about, saying, “hearing everyone playing together, it’s so beautiful it just cheers me up and calms me down if I’m stressed.”

Hamden High’s Director of Fine and Performing Arts said he’s not only seen recent growth in the size and interest in the orchestra, but also the quality of the talent in the room.

In the past seven years, not only has the program multiplied in size, but they’ve also become a little more decorated with trophies.

According to the school’s Director of Fine and Performing Arts, Barkon is the reason for the program’s success.