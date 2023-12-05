HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Students from a Hartford school are learning a lesson in health and solving a real life problem in many communities.

They’re growing it, mixing it up and serving it up fresh with all the ingredients. Student at the CREC Impact Academy in Hartford is learning about the nutrients it takes to truly fuel their bodies.

“Some foods benefit your eyes, your skin, you iron, zinc, stuff like that,” said senior Charisma Caesar.

A nutrition-based wellness class using a hydropnics system to grow fresh lettuce and other ingredients and realize the importance of grassroots nutrition.

“Back home we were struggling a bit with food and especially naturally, locally sourced food,” said senior Giovanni Acros.

Judges were there to taste their creations, although the mission was much bigger.

“It’s real life and important our students have the confidence to engage in healthy cooking,” said Wellness teacher at Impact Academy, Lee Mascolo.

“I do take pride in this assignment because we’ve been combatting food issues around my neighborhood and where I grew up. We don’t have a lot of supermarkets and grocery stores,” Caesar explained.