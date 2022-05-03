HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Every day is Earth Day at Environmental Sciences Magnet School at Mary Hooker in Hartford. The pre-Kindergarten through 8th-grade school stressed hands-on learning and taking care of planet Earth.

Students are encouraged to get up close and personal with nature in the dirt in their greenhouse. They’re learning about the habitats of land and water creatures. They had a lesson on how beavers build their dams.

Students then took on that task, making their own dams to better understand the lives of these animals.

“Beaver dams, they could actually be really good things that change the landscape of water,” said Adrien Torres, a student.

“I like that there are so many sea creatures here and also that you get to see them for real, not like just on a screen or something,” said Khloe Wilcox, a student.

The school stresses science. The residential scientists want lessons to jump off the pages of books, they want the kids to work with their hands and understand that you learn by doing even when there are stumbles.

“The point that I love is that you know they make a mistake and they don’t get upset about the mistake. They say, ‘okay, well now I know how to do this better next time,’” said Becca Hays, a resident scientist.

Teachers want to help better prepare their students for the planet, that they will inherit, giving them the tools to solve environmental problems.

“They’ll get more from it. They’ll be more invested in science, they’ll understand the importance of the environment if they’re out doing it with their hands and not just reading it,” said Molly Deegan, resident scientist.

That’s what’s right with schools.