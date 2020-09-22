What’s Right With Schools: High school in New Haven creates program to reengage students distance learning

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Many teachers are trying to figure out how to form a connection with students despite being miles away. A high school in New Haven has created a program to reengage their students.

As students have been returning to school amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve really seen it all: from hybrid learning to complete return to the classroom.

Here in New Haven, they’re doing remote learning for the first part of the school year. But now, the question is, how do you get high school students to stay engaged.

At High School in the Community, they call it ‘Flight Crew’, a way for teachers and students to bond despite being miles apart.

“So a lot of it is just trying to break through those barriers and giving the teachers time and skill and support to do that,” explained Matt Brown, building leader.

John Cornelius is a math teacher and also leads his Flight Crew.

“I would call it ‘Home Room 3.0,'” he said. “We’ll talk about what interests them, we’ll talk about what’s going on in their families, any concerns they have, any questions they have.”

Flight Crew allows them to build those personal informal relationships with their students.

“But as time went along I realized people said before there’s good criticism and good criticism can be advice,” said one student.

“Building those connections, making sure they’re on the right path, setting their goals, checking in with each other and I think it makes us a healthier school community,” said Curriculum Leader Cari Strand.