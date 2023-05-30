NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A historic boat with an iconic look to it is getting a makeover.

Laura Hutchinson takes us to The Sound School in What’s Right With Schools.

This may look like a run-down old boat, but in Connecticut, it’s something special. This is a vessel, tenacious that was built at the school in the mid-80s, starting in 1985 and finished in 1987.

New Haven Sound School Aquatech educator Neil Geist helped build it originally in the 80s. It was sailed extensively until about 2015. It went on shore and it was unable to be covered. So, it developed some rot and became not seaworthy anymore.

And now his students at the school are the ones bringing it back to life. “I thought it was crazy, it’s such a large boat and a big project”, said Jace Williams, senior at the school.

There’s a lot of history here, the new haven sharpie was originated in the early 1800s and by 1850 was widely used for oystering.

You may recognize it as the flagship and logo of the sound school which makes this project that much more exciting.