What’s Right With Schools: Housatonic Boat Club offering summer program teaching kids how to sail

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Housatonic Boat Club is the oldest yacht club in all of Connecticut and their summer sailing program has been around since the late 1950s.

Sally Head is the junior advisor for the Housatonic Boat Club. She tells News 8 this program is a little different due to COVID. They’ve had to cut down their numbers, “This program runs about seven weeks but this year we’re running it two four week sessions so eight weeks total.”

There are about 20 kids in each session ranging in age from eight to 16 years old.

Over the course of the program, the kids learn all there is to know about sailing. Head tells us, “We are an educational program so our job is to teach kids how to sail. We don’t do arts and crafts or specialty programs, we just teach the kids how to sail.”

From rigging up a sail on their own with their fellow teammates to taking it out on the water to run different courses, these students are getting a full sailing experience.

The kids also walk away with a new sense of following and tracking the elements. They are more aware of the wind and weather when it’s directly impacting their sail for the day.

Of course, after the pandemic, these kids are happy to be working together again.

Head says, “The kids actually missed that and being together and working together as a team because sailing, as you see, is all about teamwork.”