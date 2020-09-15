What’s Right with Schools: How East Haven Public Schools beefed up its technology services hub for back to school

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — For this week’s What’s Right with Schools we head to East Haven and take a look at their technology services hub.

Since the pandemic, school has looked different. Many teachers and students have had to transition to distance learning and that’s moved classrooms online.

For the East Haven Public Schools that means nearly 3,500 devices are distributed among students, staff and teachers. News 8 talked with the technology director, Randel Osborne. He said for years they have been working to enhance the digital side of learning but had no idea how quickly the transition was coming.

Since the pandemic not only has the number of devices increased but also the demand for tech services. That’s where Osborne steps in with his crew.

“Certainly the number of phone calls we receive has grown dramatically as the base of users approaches 10,000,” he said.

Don’t forget, as the demand for assistance when it comes to remote learning increases, they still need to make sure the nine school buildings within the district are also running and online.

“It is our hub for data communication, it is a hub for audio communication; we play CDC COVID messages over the PA system in every building.”

Intensifying the work load by multiplying the number of devices they oversee is just part of the new tasks they are in charge of. They must also be able to fix any problems with the devices for students and teacheres.

What once was a computer lab in the high school has been repurposed this school year and turned into a room where they can work on any devices that need to be restored.

Osborne told News 8 before they work on the laptops they need to be sanitized, then after they are fixed, they need to be sanitized again and repackaged before being returned to the student or teacher. Additional steps in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.