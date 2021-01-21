What’s Right with Schools: Haddam-Killingworth intermediate, middle schools navigating in-person learning as pandemic continues

KILLINGWORTH, Conn. (WTNH) — A lot of schools have been transitioning between in-person learning and remote learning. One school in Killingworth has been back to the classroom full-time for months.

Over at Haddam Killingworth intermediate and middle schools, the students have been back to full in-person learning five days a week since September. Today, we take a look at how they’re doing it.

It’s been no easy road. Officials are “beyond proud” of their staff, especially for their teachers adapting to the tremendous change in teaching students at their desks as well as online.



Ten percent of their intermediate school is learning from home, along with fifteen percent of 6th, 7th and 8th graders. For those learning in person, they have been divided into cohorts. They say it’s a huge part of their success.

Another successful strategy is focusing on wellness and mindfulness during physical education. They’ve been spending the past few weeks working on breathing meditating and even guided imagery.

“I had a student who wore a mood ring one day in class and saw her mood ring change from the beginning of guided imagery to the end where she went from being stressed to relaxed. It was the perfect reinforcement to why we’re doing what we do,” Rob Fagan, physical education health teacher.

From the gymnasium to the classroom, it’s the team effort keeping these kids safe and in school.