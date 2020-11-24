What’s Right With Schools: How Sacred Heart Academy’s 15-year-old program helped with the transition to remote learning

(WTNH) — Like many schools, Sacred Heart Academy has found themselves back to remote learning. However, staff members say they took steps before the pandemic that helped make their transition from in-person traditional learning easier.

Sister Sheila O’Neill is the President of Sacred Heart Academy and she tells us a program implemented over a decade ago was their saving grace.

“Probably 15-years-ago, we implemented a one-to-one laptop program.”

This means every student gets their own laptop upon arrival. The students and teachers have been using technology-based learning long before the pandemic.

Sibani Sengupta teaches two science courses and is also the assistant principal, ” Our entire transition, even that sudden abrupt transition from fully in-person to fully remote was possible because of the fact that we rely heavily on cloud-based technology.”

While they are thankful for the easier transition, there are still many challenges especially for a science teacher like Dr. Sengupta who relies heavily on lab work.

“They are very hands-on so as you can imagine meeting students in a remote environment does not always land all the attributes of a face-to-face teaching environment.”

Even as we approach nine months of the pandemic in Connecticut, Sister O’Neill tells News 8, “My mother used to talk about living through the second world war and not having sugar or not having butter and I used to think, ‘Oh that’ll never happen to us, we’ll never live through anything like that,’ and here we are. We’re living through that right now.”