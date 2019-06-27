What’s Right with Schools: Ivy Drive Elementary School’s principal retires after 20 years

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH)–20 years at one school is a lot of trips down the hallway…

Dr. Rosie Vojtek has shown up day in and day out as Ivy Drive Elementary School’s Principal for two decades.

Vojtek told News 8, “When I leave at the end of the day, I think about the smiles, I think about the hugs, I think of what I could do better.”

Inspiring the kids to be the best they can be, and integrating programs like ‘book buddies’.

There’s no doubt it’s been a special relationship, evidence is in the embrace!

But it’s special for the teachers at Ive Drive too.

Teacher Amy Morgan said Vojtek “brought such enthusiasm and love for children.”

It’s that enthusiasm for education that has made Ivy Drive in Bristol such a great place to work and learn.