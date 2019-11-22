What’s Right with Schools: Jonathan Law, multi-media Teaching and Learning Commons

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Getting academic help for classes at Jonathon Law High School has gotten easier for students.

“So we started about a year ago and really what our goal was, was to bring all of our academic support services into one spot in the building so that any student could come in and if they needed math help they could get it, or English help, or research help, technology help from me or one of the other staff in the media center. We hope that every student that is available to come in here can find what they’re looking for.” – Teaching and Learning Commons Staff Member

Jonathan Law senior Mike Loschiavo told News 8 about the broadcast room available to students. The room consists of multiple studios used for every media medium from the morning news to the schools’ sports podcast.

“The entire space is so incorporated now. It really lends itself to collaboration and creative which is the whole purpose of the space. The technology is all integrated now. It is available for the whole school use and it’s an exciting time for us to use it.” – Media teacher, Tech staff