KENSINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Students from a Kensington middle school are solving real-life problems and competing for judges all while earning a classroom grade.

“I did a magnetic, levitating coaster. Basically, as it runs it bounces at certain parts and goes up and down,” said eighth grader Daniella Paradis.

Many students are experimenting and trying something new at the science fair at Sant Paul School in Kensington.

“My project was about my dog. So he always leaves the house,” explained student Nicole Rios-Escobar.

Sixth through eighth graders solve some of life’s issues one experiment at a time.

“My dad has indigestion problems so I wanted to do something for my family to see if there’s one for my dad that works better to help him out,” Paradis said.

It’s not just a class grade they’re working toward. Judges are actually coming in to select about six students to then go on and compete on the state level.

“They’ve done an amazing job to be quite honest. I’m really impressed with the level of projects that have come in this year,” said science teacher Kristin Hagist.

Solving some of life’s mysteries or in some cases getting close.

“I tried for about three weeks and unfortunately it didn’t work. He just thought it was another game,” Rios-Escobar said.

Learning, having fun and celebrating each other’s accomplishments.