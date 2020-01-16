What’s Right with Schools: learning about electricity at East Shoreline Catholic Academy

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — On this week’s What’s Right with Schools we are taking you inside a third grade class at East Shoreline Catholic Academy to learn about electricity.

Like most third grade students, the students at ESCA are learning about circuits and the flow of electricity.

Mrs. Hartmann’s lesson plan for her class is a little different than most.

“They’re taking what they learned in circuits and applying that to make gifts to give to children in hospitals.” – Mrs. Hartmann, 3rd Grade teacher at ESCA

As a class project, each of the students came up with an idea of what they wanted to create.

Using classroom materials, they worked to light small bulbs attached to Popsicle sticks using copper tape and batteries. The kids created crafts to incorporate the mini lights.

As Hartmann tells News 8, it fully encompasses an even bigger lesson.

“We’ve been talking about kindness and being the light in the world.” – Mrs. Hartmann, 3rd Grade teacher at ESCA

The children’s finished products will be given to the children staying at Yale New Haven Hospital.

Hartmann explained that her students’s ideas were “much better than what I would have put in a lesson plan; they take everything to the next level.”

Third grade student, Fiona Papa, made a card for the child who will receive her project. She explained, “I decided to make a card and there’s going to be a flower spreading out, it’s going to be the colors green and blue…I hope they smile when they see it and be happy.”