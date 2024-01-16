WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – One high school in Wallingford is teaching students how to get creative in the kitchen and meet those resolutions to get healthy.

They’re chopping, blending and mixing all the colors. The Culinary Arts Program at Lyman Hall High School in Wallingford is more than just learning to cook, they’re fueling their own educators.

“Sort of a healthy, immune-boosting restaurant service, grab& go restaurant service for the teachers in the building,” Program Director Sharon Drossopoulos said.

Drossopoulos said students are running a business. They learn to cook, prepare, cater and even manage.

“As the manager, I’m in charge of the bills and paying them. And all the different permits we have to fill out when hosting events. So it’s just that type of experience you can’t get anywhere else,” said Senior Breanna Mather.

They’re not only running a grab-and-go cafe in school but also a 45-seat restaurant. They also cater events and operate a food truck outside of school.

“We do community ride events, we bring our food truck to the taste of Wallingford every year. And we get to serve the community which is great,” said Mather.