What’s Right with Schools: Maloney High School uses high-tech baby dolls for parenting class

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — High schoolers are caring for newborns at Maloney High School in Meriden.

But, these babies are not real; they are high-tech, life-like, infant simulators.

It’s all about getting a real world experience in parenting.

Elizabeth Petrosky, Maloney’s parenting teacher said, “It’s absolutely more so a real thing than just taking a bag of sugar home, putting it on the counter and saying ‘I took care of it for the weekend.'”

Students are given a bracelet that links them to the baby, so they just can’t leave it at home with someone else. The device even measures the “parent’s” performance.

For the student ‘parents’, keeping up with the demands of a newborn has been eye opening. The realism drives home the lesson that being a parent comes with a different set of priorities.

One student said, “A baby’s needs doesn’t revolve around your schedule so you need to make sure you are available to care for that child at all times.”