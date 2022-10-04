MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – Designing, building, and competing. It’s the brainchild of one talented group of students.

“The robot can aim for itself and gauge the distance to where the goal is just automatically,” said Jonah Hornak. “It’s great.”

It’s the Robots Team at East Catholic High School in Manchester. They have a competition robot that got them all the way to the World Championships, and they have a lot to be proud of.

“So, a lot of the parts for it we have to hand cut ourselves with the tools we have in there,” said Braden Rogers.” So, everything is hand built. Nothing is machine made for us.”

In January, they will find out the requirement for the upcoming season robot. For example, this year it had to be able to pick something up and shoot it out.

“We spend a lot of time just planning out the design for the robot and building it,” said Zoya Goyal.

Given their success, the school is now revamping its space to create.

“Our new robotics lab is going to provide more tools, more machinery for them, more space to use the robots,” said Gina Burby, Dean of Academics. “Anything we can do to enhance the program and move it forward, that’s where we want to be.”

What’s more impressive is they do their fundraising for travel on their own and a lot of work is done outside of school hours. It’s all worth it when the world is watching.

“When your robot is on the field moving around, you built that, and it’s coming to life on the field,” said Kyle Costa.