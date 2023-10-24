MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Getting kids working, not only in the classroom but in the field with a paycheck in hand.

It may look like another day in the workshop at Platt Technical High School in Milford, but there’s more at stake here.

President of Straton Industries in Stratford, David Cremin, was at the school to recruit students to join their workforce while they are still in school.

“I’m here to continue to establish our relationship with Platt Tech. We depend on Platt Tech to supply our workforce,” Cremin explained. “We have 18 current Platt Tech grads who work for us. We’re going to onboard two more this year.”

It’s the high school’s “work-based learning” program where the students work for a paycheck while continuing to earn credits in school.

This is truly a big day for them. There’s a good chance this recruitment will turn into long-term employment for students.

Cremin even brought Platt Tech grades with them to show students what’s possible.

The school hopes to get as many students working in an industry that keeps them local.