MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A classroom in Connecticut is exploring well beyond the walls of the school to a galaxy far, far away.

When you step into the planetarium at Foran High School, there’s no telling how far you’ll go.

“When she turns on the projector and you see the stars move and the constellations, the projects, the science, it just gets you more intrigued about the world of astronomy,” senior Isaiah Moore said.

This is a new experience for students. The planetarium was just completed in October, but teacher Laura Donovan said they’ve wasted no time, blasting off into advanced curriculum and tapping into new partnerships.

“We have resources we’re able to share with NASA and the European Space Agency and those who share their resources with us, we can view them in the dome,” Donovan said.

The district knows it has something special here, which is why they’re already inviting in students from other schools, and there are plans in the works to open it up to the general public someday.

The students aren’t reading or envisioning the curriculum — they’re experiencing it.

“You almost feel like you’re in the rocket ship, experiencing it all,” sophomore Winter Leone said. “It’s really nice.”

“Going into a science class, especially one that’s as astounding as this one, definitely got me into the field of science and stem,” senior Isaiah Moore said.

