MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – There’s a lot of learning going on in this science lab in Milford and you may notice something about the students, they’re all girls.

“Coming and working with an all-girls team has really kind of shown that’s nothing to be scared of,” said Senior Michaela Day.

This is honors biology at The Academy of Our Lady of Mercy, Lauralton Hall. A team of high schoolers will soon be working with young students for this year’s Science Olympics, which is a day of fun and science all about encouraging young girls to pursue their passion for science, even in a male-dominated workforce.

“I was in the field… even in biology I was definitely the minority. Maybe 20 to 30 percent were female,” said the Science Department Chair at Lauralton Hall, Susan Cavar.

Cavar says the goal is to reach these girls at a critical age in their development.

“We want to give them confidence, teach them to be self-reliant and teach them that it’s ok to have passions and show the woman the intelligent and powerful young woman you are,” Cavar said.

There are a number of career directions an advanced class like this can take the students. The goal is to keep building the confidence with the skill to get into what is a male-dominated industry.

“I think the Science Olympics is a fun idea and will help girls understand that science is not boring or hard, but it’s actually really fun and you can come to understand and love it,” said Senior Shyanne Roman.

Supporting one another in the sciences and becoming leaders in and out of the classroom.