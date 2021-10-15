What’s Right With Schools: Milford’s St. Mary’s School celebrates major milestone

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A lot of Catholic schools across our state have had to close their doors or merge together. However, St. Mary’s School is celebrating a major milestone.

60 years ago, St. Mary’s School was founded on Catholic tradition. Deacon Dominic Corraro is the principal and tells News 8, “So yet were traditional but yet we are a school that looks to the future and accommodates future needs of our children as well.”

Going against the trend we’ve seen with other Catholic schools across the state and nation, they have seen a steady increase in admission over the past few years.

Missy Dubin is the assistant principal and Director of Instructional Improvement but she also attended the school as a child and now her three children are students here as well.

Dubin tells News 8, “We have welcomed over 100 students in our 60th year.”

For Dubin, she says wearing the many hats is a treat. “To be here and watch my children grow and assist them whenever they need a hand is just awesome.”

For many alumni, they come back to the place that laid the groundwork for their faithful foundation.

Jessica Leto is in her first year as a third-grade teacher. She tells News 8, “It still feels like home, the same community. Everyone is so supportive.”

Leto graduated from St. Mary’s in 2011.

Adriana Sciancalepore is a first-year fourth-grade teacher. She graduated from the school in 2005. She attended the school from preschool through eighth grade.

First-grade teacher Mary Fenton also came to this school, “My brother and sister, all three of us attended here.”

In a year where there’s so much to celebrate, they all know how special the milestone is as so many Catholic schools are struggling during this time.

As a school, they’re looking forward to the next 60 years.