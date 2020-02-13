What’s Right with Schools: mindfulness in kindergarteners

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — A school social worker in Rocky Hill has found the secret to getting a classroom full of kindergarteners to focus on one thing: themselves.

Mindfulness and kindergarteners are not two things that usually go together, but it’s something one class in Rocky Hill is working on.

In the last three years, the school’s social worker has been implementing a mindfulness program that lasts about 16 weeks in each of the six kindergarten classes.

It’s something teachers and parents say has helped their children.

It takes a couple of minutes and it includes mindful listening, mindful breathing, and a full-body scan.

Starting at such a young age makes children aware of their minds and bodies, giving them a base for social-emotional learning.