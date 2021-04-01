What’s Right with Schools: New Haven magnet school transforms outdoor spaces into extension of classroom to expand learning

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Five years ago, Bishop Woods Architecture and Design Magnet School started transforming their outdoor landscaping into makers spaces. With the variety of outdoor spaces, educators are able to take their curriculum outside the classroom.

For students from kindergarten to eighth grade, the options for lessons are endless. Each year the school continues to expand and transform the spaces.

Cara Campo is an educator with the magnet school and sees the transformation daily. She tells News 8, “We’re really proud of the spaces and we see students who might struggle in traditional settings really thrive outdoors.”

The school partnered with Common Grounds schoolyard program.

“We’ve turned grass and muddy fields and asphalt to a real vibrant learning space,” Robyn Stewart with Common Grounds tells us.

They’ve turned typical recess spaces into an extension of the classroom. The program is giving students the ability to also focus on social and emotional learning. Where SEL is at the forefront right now, these outdoor learning areas help educators add that to their curriculum.