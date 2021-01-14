What’s Right with Schools: New Haven schools prepare for students to return for in-person learning

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– For the first time in about ten months, students across New Haven will be returning to the classroom for in-person learning.

News 8 talked with Superintendent Dr. Iline Tracey about the reopen and how the 41 schools across the district are preparing. We walked around John S Martinez Sea & Sky STEM Magnet School to take a look at the adjustments made according to COVID-19 guidelines.

Back in September, schools throughout the district put up COVID-19 safety signs on walls and doors. The Board of Education voted to delay the start of in-person learning until November and then delayed again until January.

Now, for the first time in nearly ten months, students will return to the classroom after remote learning throughout the pandemic.

Dr. Tracey tells News 8 that because they are one of the largest schools districts in the state, they purchased their own commercial printer to offset the costs of signs for each school.

“We purchased our own printing machine at Wilbur Cross High School and all the signs are printed there and distributed to all 41 schools,” said Tracey.

Just days away from opening the doors to the students Dr. Tracey says, “It’s almost like you’re preparing for a baby but it takes a longer time usually a nine-month delivery, but this is 11-month delivery.”

Pre-K through third-grade students will come in four days a week for in-person learning. Wednesdays will be fully remote and deep cleaning days.

Fourth and fifth-graders will be in-person two days a week and remote three days a week.

Grades 6-12 will remain fully remote for the time being.