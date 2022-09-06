NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – As kids head back to school, teachers are hoping students remember where they left off before the summer break. However, lots of New Haven students continued their learning over the last couple of months.

A camp-like atmosphere had a focus on fun and learning.

“Especially after the pandemic, we want to make sure children are still getting that literacy in. We want to make sure they are improving their academics. On top of that, make sure they’re getting fun and athletics in,” said Angelina Campos, site coordinator for Quinnipiac Meadows.

It’s the free LEAP program in New Haven, which stands for leadership, education, athletics, and partnership. It’s funded by Connecticut’s Department of Education summer enrichment grants to keep young minds active.

“I like how they just teach us stuff and let us have fun at the same time,” said Danny Walelo.

“Sometimes these children don’t have the chance to read at home, they don’t always have parents at home who are able to help the reading and literacy so we want to make sure we can provide those activities for them,” Campos said.

They also get a lesson in giving back to the community.

“Right in their school communities and do garbage pickups. I’ve seen folks do sandwich handouts and I’ve seen folks donate to homeless shelters for food pantries,” said Kenneth Notarino-Jeffrey, Deputy Director for Children’s Program.