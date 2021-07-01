What’s Right With Schools: New Haven teacher to use National Geographic fellowship experience as learning tool for her students

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Furahi Achebe is a teacher at the Metropolitan Business Academy in New Haven. She has taught the digital media course for seven years.

She was recently chosen to take part in the Grosvenor Teacher Fellowship from National Geographic and Lindblad Expeditions. It’s a contest between educators from Pre-K to 12th grade across the country and Canada.

The 50 selected educators get to experience a professional development opportunity around the world full of field-based experiences.

For Achebe, her goal is to take her experiences back to the classroom for her students, “To grab some footage, to encourage my young people, to have an explorer mindset to go where they can when they can and I’m just trying to model that.”

And what better model than a world adventure with this partnership?

Achebe tells News 8, “We get to go on an expedition with scientists, marine biologists, environmentalists, photographers, and videographers to just explore different places in the world.”

She heard about the fellowship after a teacher in her district won years ago. She decided to apply for the award towards the end of 2019, “And then I was awarded in 2020 and it was pushed forward to 2021 because of the pandemic.

She still hasn’t heard about when the trip will be or where it will take her but she is eager for when that day comes, “I don’t know where it could be at this point, but I’m willing to go just about anywhere; anywhere is new to me so it’ll be exciting.”