What’s Right With Schools: New Partnership with Oxford Middle School providing STEM learning opportunities for students

OXFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A new partnership in Oxford is providing more opportunities for students.

From design and modeling to coding students at Oxford Middle School are getting the full engineering experience.

Students at OMS have your typical courses, but for seventh-grader Luciano Pedros, he got to add on an additional course: engineering.

It’s all thanks to a partnership with Competitive Powers Ventures, an energy company in Oxford. They provided the school with a $20,000 grant to make three new STEM classes possible.

For STEM teacher Suzanne Buckavich, she was specially trained to teach the courses: “Normally, my class is very hands-on so the students learn about the topic and problem they need to solve or project that they’re working on.”

But they haven’t been able to do that with COVID guidelines.

“So everything that they’re doing is through different Google apps,” she explained.

But for students like Luciano, they’re still enjoying getting to learn all about careers in the STEM field.

“My dad is an engineer,” Luciano explained, “so, hopefully, I want to grow up to be an engineer like him.”

Each of the courses teaches students all about energy and sustainability and innovative ways to achieve their designs.