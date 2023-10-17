NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Saving money and spending wisely. This is a lesson in finance that Newington High School students teach at one local elementary school through a local program.

It’s about starting them young and teaching them in a way that sticks.

Ruth Chaffee Elementary School in Newington brings high schoolers in to connect with their younger peers and teach them an important life lesson.

“We’re teaching the kids about the benefits of spending and opportunity costs,” Newington High School senior JonMichael Duran said.

It’s the teen teach-in program, which is put together by Headstart. The older students help the younger students lay the groundwork for what they’ll need to know for the rest of their life, like budgeting, buying goods and services and making financial decisions.

“I wanted to do this because I have a little sister myself and I like to educate her and read her a lot of books,” Newington High School senior Nathan Pereira said.

Building better habits for the younger students while giving the high schoolers a lesson in teaching.

“It gets them to think about the content in a way that’s focused and centered for second graders,” said financial literacy teacher Julia Dennis.