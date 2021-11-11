What’s Right With Schools: Northwest Catholic HS students prepare to return to the stage for first time since pandemic

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so many productions had to be put on pause, including high school stage productions. In this week’s What’s Right with Schools report, we bring you to one school in West Hartford ready to open their audience for a production next weekend.

For the first time since the pandemic began in 2020, the seats inside Northwest Catholic High School’s theater will be filled with audience members watching a student production called “Enchanted April”.

Martin Marchitto is the director of the Norwest Catholic Dramateurs. The drama program has been a little different because of the pandemic. Last year the students shot their production virtually as a movie.

Coming back to the theater is bringing these students one step closer to normal.

“I missed this aspect of live theater,” sophomore Colin Molloy said. He loves being back in-person practicing live theater.

“Oh, it’s great, it is so wonderful,” Marchitto said. “And to work with terrific, talented students who I know suffered during the pandemic…It’s kind of like jumping back in the water again.”

If you’re interested in attending the performance of “Enchanted April” next weekend, click here.