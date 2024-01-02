WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A group of students in West Haven are learning life-saving skills that they can take well beyond the classroom.

From vital signs to CPR, splinting and other life-saving measures, Notre Dame High School in West Haven is putting athletes in the classroom and training well beyond the sport.

“It’s great to know these kids know basic life-saving techniques. So if something happens at a practice and I’m not there, they’d at least be able to get the first few steps to potentially save someone’s life,” said Athletic Trainer and Director of Sports Exercise and Health Science Program, John Warrick.

Juniors and Seniors can take the athletic training class, which allows them to learn directly under Warrick.

The work isn’t just in the classroom either. They’re taking what they learn out into medical centers or the sideline of athletic events throughout the school year.

“A couple of soccer games I’ve gone and been along his side for games and helped out,” said senior Mickey Dowd.

“During football, I got hurt so I got to experience it first-hand with John by his side during the games every Friday. It’s helped me through my injuries and seeing how he is with my teammates when they get injured,” said senior Dominick Basti.

Their work has already proven valuable.

“We had a student save potentially his mother’s life. We taught abdominal thrust and there was an incident where she was choking and sprung into action. Sent me a nice email about it and the mom still talks about it to this day,” Warrick said.