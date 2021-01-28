What’s Right with Schools: Notre Dame HS physics teacher says keeping hands-on lessons amid pandemic restrictions benefits students

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This year so much of the classroom experience has been taken away and replaced with virtual assignments due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At Notre Dame High School in West Haven, one physics teacher is determined to still provide his students with hands-on learning experiences.

Noah Wilson is a first-year teacher at Notre Dame, he tells News 8, “I think things I strive for, especially this year, is finding ways to do hands-on projects.”

The school has a split schedule. Right now, half of the students come to school for five days and the next week they are remote learning from home. While they are in school, Wilson tries to bring their lessons to life.

“Science is a really collaborative subject because of labs. Because of restrictions that we have, that’s been a challenge.”

He says the hands-on activities give students a break from their devices and an opportunity to get creative.

“I think there’s only so much you get from reading a textbook and doing an assignment online, so I think the more you see physics the more it sinks in and becomes part of something.”

Right now, the class is learning force and motion. This week’s lab challenged the students to create bridges using popsicle sticks and glue, “We’re working on an applied force and seeing if you can create a structure to prevent an applied force from breaking.”

Especially with science, labs help take the material and relate it to real life, “We can observe gravity, we can see forces apply to things, we can observe motion and that really matters.”

He says holding onto the hands-on experiences students and teachers maybe took for granted before the pandemic is important.

“The more we can connect this to practical life applications is really valuable.”