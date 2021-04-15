What’s Right With Schools: Preschoolers in Glastonbury making art and a difference

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Learning Experience has centers all across our region. We visited the new Glastonbury location for a special month-long fundraising campaign.

Stephanie Wells is the director of the Glastonbury center. She tells News 8, “Every month we have a different theme and we’re really working with the children to understand how to help others to share and how we can do that.”

For the month of April, they are partnering with the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Wells says, “So our little learners have worked together in the classroom, they’ve worked together as a team to create something and our families are donating and getting a raffle ticket for every $40 donation.”

Preschool and infant classes worked together to create flower pots, superhero capes and a wish windchime. The art projects will be raffled off to families at the end of the month. The center is hoping to raise $3,000 for Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Wells says this month’s fundraiser hits close to home for one of their families, “One of our families has a wish granted in the past so their youngest son is here but they have partnered with make a wish in the past.”

It’s all a part of their effort to encourage philanthropy monthly.

“The philanthropy curriculum occurs every month there’s a different theme every month and then we partner with different businesses in the community local foundations and see what we can partner with and help them out with.”

To make a donation head to this link.