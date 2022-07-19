(WTNH) – Competitive fishing is growing in popularity among students in Connecticut, but finding opportunities to get kids on the water is often a challenge.

In today’s What’s Right With Schools, News 8 Photojournalist Mike Piskorski is introducing a program that’s helping solve the problem.

If you are interested in competing in the next youth tournament, it will take place on Saturday, August 27 at Candlewood Lake. The launch is at 6 a.m. with the weigh-in at 2 p.m.

Watch the video above for the full segment.