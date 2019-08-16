What’s Right with Schools: Project Oceanology

(WTNH) — It’s a hands on kind of place, and there’s no doubt you’re gonna get a little wet.

Project Oceanology is an ocean camp for Connecticut kids.

It’s a deep dive into the marine life and health of Long Island Sound. The campers take big boats, otherwise known as skiffs, out onto the water and use nets to catch crabs and fish.

Deborah Sayer is an educator and the camp director, and she went to Project O as a kid. She was so impacted, she decided to make it her life’s mission to teach kids about caring for our oceans.

“I think seeing their eyes light up and sparkle makes everything I do worthwhile,” Sayer said.

Project Oceanology was founded all the way back in 1972, helping students wade towards their passion, but also helping younger generations realize the challenges we all face.

“Project O’s student collected data shows we are seeing the effects of climate change in the Long Island Sound already,” Sayer said.

Project O students are learning, exploring and living right by the water for a whole week.

