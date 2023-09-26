WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – Learning to communicate and discovering the world around them.

This is the newest “CREC Head Start” location in Windsor, which is a space that has just come back to life in the Old Roger Wolcott School. The school closed about 10 years ago as part of the district reorganization, but the space is now being used to offer services for families who may not have had the opportunity.

“We serve low-income families, families that are at risk of homelessness, children in foster care and families who access public assistance. So we really aim to try and close the achievement gap between these children and children who may have other opportunities available to them,” said Assistant Director of Program Services, Arielle Booker.

CREC (The Capitol Region Education Council) renovated the hallways and classrooms and is working to construct a new playground.

The newness of the building is really nice for the people who work here, but kids learn better in an environment like this that’s clean and organized.

And there’s a lot of space still available. They hope to fill it with other community services.

However, for now, the focus is on learning. The three to five-year-olds in one classroom were able to get a lesson in safety.

“Do the stop light and walking light, how to cross the street. We do the stop, look and listen before you cross the street,” Teacher Ruhena Parvia said.

This new space is promoting school readiness and supporting children’s growth by giving families in the Windsor area a new choice for opportunity.