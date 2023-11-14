ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) – A Rocky Hill school is allowing students of all abilities to become leaders in school and their community.

It’s about coming together, having some fun, stepping in and out of obstacles and doing it hand in hand.

“To see everyone here, focused on inclusivity, leadership. It’s so great to have everyone here,” said Jacob Bush.

This year, Rocky Hill High School is hosting the annual Youth Leadership Summit for Unified Sports. 250 schools around the state gather under one roof and bring students with special needs and their typical peers together to practice inclusivity and brainstorm new opportunities to be more inclusive in schools.

“Anyone can be a leader, regardless of their particular needs or their talents. Everyone can serve. Everyone can be a leader. So that’s what we’re really all about today. Fostering that leadership element,” Director of School-Based Unified Sports, Bob Hale, said.

Ice breakers, team events and inspiring speakers to encourage new ideas.

What’s great about doing it this time of year is the students are excited and they can implement new ideas right away. Then they have more time to implement long-term ideas for next year.

It also gives students a chance to see they’re not alone, can feel comfortable and let loose.

“Just having a great time, you know? being able to make friendships with everyone and be happy,” said Fieddie Blum from Oxford.

“It’s not that common that he gets to hang out with people that have disabilities like him, so it’s so nice to see everyone together and working together, regardless of their ability or disability,” said Coginchaug High School junior Brooke Quincy.