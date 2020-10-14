What’s Right With Schools: Rocky Hill’s CREC Academy of Aerospace and Engineering

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — For this week’s What’s Right with Schools, we are bringing you to Rocky Hill’s CREC Academy of Aerospace and Engineering.

The elementary school was just constructed and opened its doors for the first time in September. Of course, like many other things, the pandemic has forced them to adapt and change how they would typically have used the school’s facilities.

News 8 got a first-hand look at the classrooms and labs specifically designed toward STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics).

Each classroom is fully loaded with state-of-the-art technology to enhance students’ learning and involvement.

The school’s principal, Gayle Hills tells News 8, “It does present some additional challenges in addition to preparing protocols for COVID we’re also preparing new protocols for a brand new facility.”

Not only are they working to adjust the protocols inside the building but also working to include students learning remotely: “We are doing our best to provide those materials and experiences to kids who are in school and kids who are virtual, as well.” Hills says.

The elementary school is a magnet school. 50% of their students come from Hartford and about 35 other towns around the state.

A big benefit of the facility is the laboratories located in each grade. The laboratory space is geared to the specific grade, kindergarten through fifth. Each lab is specifically designed for group work which has been put on hold during the pandemic.