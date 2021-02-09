What’s Right With Schools: Seniors at Lauralton Hall balancing class, college search, traditions amid pandemic

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — At the Academy of Our Lady of Mercy Lauralton Hall in Milford, 345 girls from 45 different towns and three different countries attend classes on their campus. With the COVID-19 pandemic, they’ve been able to safely accommodate the students and staff.

Students attend classes five days a week wearing face masks.

Elizabeth Miller is the Head of School and tells News 8, “Our staff is working each day and for those girls whose families feel comfortable having them on campus, 75% of our students are here today.”

For 115 years, the school has worked to celebrate, educate, and prepare women leaders for the future. Women like Fiona Thompson and Anna Farruggio.

Anna says, “Lauralton has done a great job of making it as normal as it can be in this crazy time.”

Fiona tells News 8, “I talk to a lot of my friends and how they’re constantly in and out of school because someone gets the virus and they have to close and I think we’re really lucky everything has been solid and we get to come into school.”

Anna and Fiona are seniors. For them, balancing their education and applying to colleges during a pandemic has not been an easy feat.

Fiona said, “It’s definitely been crazy in the sense that you don’t get to see a lot of schools.”

The school guidance counselors have worked to make this year as seamless as possible for the seniors and were even able to set up virtual school visits for the girls.

“And so it was definitely calming to know you had a family behind you to help you through the process at school,” Fiona added.

During the pandemic, it’s not just college that is a challenging change.

The school is built on traditions, and the girls have worked to find ways to uphold traditions.

“I think that’s really important during this time of coronavirus. We could have easily stopped and said ‘we need to focus on ourselves’ but we understand how important it is to help others.”