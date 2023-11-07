SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – One Simsbury school is having musical students take their talents on the road and has received state-wide recognition.

It’s a love they all share. The love of music and performance.

“My favorite song to play is ‘Blue Boss’ by Kenny Dorum,” said Junior Liam Murphy.

The Tri-M Music Honor Society at Simsbury High School is a musical group that is carefully selected. Members have to prove they go above and beyond on stage and in the classroom all while mentoring others.

“For me, music is a way to express myself and that’s my hope for everyone in Tri-M and everyone in the SHS music community. That music can be an outlet and a way for young people to improve their art and show people what they can do,” said Senior Paris Albrecht.

It’s not just what’s happening on the stage. For many students, it’s what they’re doing in the community that they’re most excited to tell you about.

They do toy drives and food drives and they also do outreach to lower grade levels and work with elementary and middle school students to encourage their love for music.

“My personal favorite event in the coffee house,” Albrecht said. “It’s just a night where people can enjoy live music and donate to our senior scholarship fund.”

It’s that community work that also got them recognized as the chapter of the year for the state of Connecticut.

“I was just so proud of them because last year in particular they worked extremely hard,” said Tri-M Music Honor Society Advisor, Lisa Abel.

The bar is now set high for new inductees like Murphy.

“In Tri-M you are like a member of a community and that feels more special than being a member of a band,” Murphy explained.