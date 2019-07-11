1  of  2
What’s Right with Schools: Slamma-Jamma

Whats Right With Schools

by: Tom Parent

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH)–Slamma-Jamma; it’s a basketball clinic in Westbrook geared towards teaching kids the proper way to play the game.

The ages of the participants range from first grade up until going into high school.

Al Carfora is the Co-Director of the clinic. He says Slamma-Jamma focuses on developing skills in dribbling, passing, shooting baskets, defense, and more.

There’s still time to get in on the fun! If you would like to sign your kid up for Slamma-Jamma, click here.

Watch the video above for more.

