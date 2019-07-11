What’s Right with Schools: Slamma-Jamma

(WTNH)–Slamma-Jamma; it’s a basketball clinic in Westbrook geared towards teaching kids the proper way to play the game.

The ages of the participants range from first grade up until going into high school.

Al Carfora is the Co-Director of the clinic. He says Slamma-Jamma focuses on developing skills in dribbling, passing, shooting baskets, defense, and more.

