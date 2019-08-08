What’s Right With Schools: Spirit Camp

(WTNH)– Girls from across Connecticut and even the world gather at the Ethel Walker School in Simsbury for a sports camp they wait for all year long.

Campers in the 2nd through 10th grade come to Spirit Camp to play their favorite sports.

They have multiple practices a day in the sports they choose to play, but it’s the moments in between where the real connections are made.

The campers focus on competition and improving on the field, but gaining personal growth both on and off the field may be the most impactful part of Spirit Camp. Give the most of yourself while bringing out the best in others.

