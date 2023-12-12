BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – A local school has found a way to turn art into a reason to smile for some kids halfway around the world.

Artists in training are putting paint to paper and paying attention to detail, but this is no ordinary classroom assignment.

“The memory project is a special project in which our students got to adopt a child from Colombia at an orphanage and we received several photographs of each child. Then our students had the chance to create a portrait for each child in the orphanage,” said Art Teacher Mark Mazzarella.

One Bristol, Connecticut classroom is showing them love.

“It was really just a great experience. I was happy to see we could make this difference in children’s lives. I was really excited to make this portrait for her,” said senior Charlotte Jennings.

St. Paul Catholic High School students are turning their pictures into artwork to send back to the children so they know someone’s thinking about them.

It’s not just a portrait of the kids. They really found out their interests and favorite colors to personalize it for them. The students also were able to send along a personal message.

“I did a handprint on the back and wrote I really hope she enjoyed the picture I drew for her and I hope it makes her day a little bit brighter,” said senior Nathan Hock

Connecting with kids they’ll likely never meet in person and spreading love through art to hopefully make them smile this holiday season.