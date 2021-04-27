What’s Right With Schools: St. Paul Catholic HS student among 25 U.S. seniors awarded $40k college scholarship, announced on GMA

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The College Board gave away $1-million in scholarships to this year’s high school seniors. Twenty-five students across the nation were awarded $40,000 scholarships and one of the recipients is from Bristol, Connecticut.

Krista Christmas is a senior at St. Paul Catholic High School she tells News 8, “I still am in shock; it doesn’t feel real to me.”

She was surprised on Good Morning America along with 24 other seniors chosen for the big prize. Krista says, “It’s something I will never forget and be forever grateful for.”

Most high school seniors go through the same college application process: they create a list of schools, practice for their SATs, complete their financial aid paperwork, and apply to colleges. Krista didn’t know by completing the six main steps she would be entered to win the big scholarship prize.

She is now just a couple of weeks away from graduation and tells News 8 she is looking forward to attending St. Joseph’s in the fall, “So I will be majoring in nursing and minoring in the Spanish language. And then after I hope to get my master’s in nursing to become an APRN and after getting clinical practice and concrete job in one of the hospitals in the state of Connecticut, I will then start pursuing missions with Doctors Without Borders.”

College Board CEO David Coleman made the announcement on Good Morning America, “You are an inspiration for every high school student, that they to can take small steps to make their futures bigger. That’s why I’m exhilarated to announce the College Board is awarding each of you a $40,000 scholarship to claim your big future, congratulations.”