What’s Right With Schools: Staples High School named #1 public high school in CT for third year in a row

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — As part of an annual ranking, Niche announced Westport’s Staples High School as the number one public high school in Connecticut.

Niche rankings are based on rigorous analysis of data and reviews. They’ve worked to build the most complete, accurate, and transparent school search tool on the internet.

This is the third year in a row Staples High School has been ranked number one.

Principal Stafford Thomas Jr tells News 8, “It has been a very interesting time here but we’re doing the best we can for our students because, again, they don’t have a shot to pause time or makeup time here at the high school.”

His main focus during the pandemic has been trying to keep things as normal as possible for the students.

Thomas Jr. says the pandemic was, “really a wild ride. We were able to maintain our senior internships, most of sports, most of clubs, and all of our course offerings which are really second-to-none.”

Niche decides on who places based off of factories like college preparedness, course offerings, clubs, health, wellness, and school spirit.

Staples has a little over 1,800 students.

Thomas Jr says, “It’s exceptional in any year to have that and we’ve been fortunate to have it three years running now.”