What’s Right with Schools: Stratford High Pathways

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The goal of some classes in Stratford High School is to help students figure out a future career.

In the SHS Pathways programs, instructors help students find out what they are interested in and good at, and, what they are not good at and do not want to pursue in higher education.

In the ‘Culinary Pathways’ classes at SHS, students can take Introduction to Culinary Arts, Baking Shop, and Exploring.

Their culinary said of her students, “Hopefully, when they leave here, it not only gives them good life skills for preparing food at home, and also assist them with jobs they might be interested in in the culinary field.”

One student said of the classes, “I did wanna personally go and try because you never know. Maybe I would like it, but I feel like as a hobby I would enjoy it much more than as a job.”

In the ‘Transportation Technology Pathways’ classes, students learn how to work on small engines to vehicle engines.

One student said of the tech class, “It’s basically real life, to get out in the real world and start really doing if you want to do this out in the world.”

In the ‘Health Pathways’ classes, students work on hands-on with real patients, performing procedures like CPR.

The nursing teacher said of the Pathways courses, “That’s one of our big goals is to have students decide if they don’t want to do something. A lot of students grow up thinking ‘I want to be a veterinarian or a nurse’ and then the first time they go out on a clinical and they are working on real patients, they realize it’s not for them.”

The SHS Pathways program is a dual enrollment with Housatonic Community College, so students are prepared to go right into higher education or the workforce.