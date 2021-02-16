What’s Right With Schools: Student-broadcasters, morning announcements connects in-person, remote learning students at Chester Elementary

CHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — During the COVID-19 pandemic, educators and administrators have had to focus on ways to maintain their school community despite hybrid learning models.

At Chester Elementary School, they are completely in-person learning five days a week. However, 25 percent of their students have opted for remote learning.

Principal Tyson Stoddard tells News 8, “So on any given day it’s about 150 students who are here in person.”

Their school holds students from kindergarten through sixth grade. One way they’ve been able to establish a sense of community is with their morning broadcasts.

Lori Lenz is the art and enrichment teacher who runs the morning broadcast group. Each day a group of sixth-grade students film the morning broadcast for the next day. Each broadcast includes birthdays, lunches, and any special announcements.

Principal Stoddard says, “It’s such an important part of what’s happening, making sure there’s a sense of connectivity and community.”

Of course, they are not able to meet as a group assembly, this alleviates the feeling of distance and for a few minutes.