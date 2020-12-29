What’s Right With Schools: Students at Pine Grove Elementary in Avon get an extra layer of protection in COVID times

(WTNH) — Schools across Connecticut have made modifications to hallways and classrooms in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. At Pine Grove Elementary School in Avon, they have a way to add an extra layer of protection for their students.

Jess Giannini is the principal of Avon’s Pine Grove Elementary School. He tells News 8, “Just when you think you’ve seen it all, then comes COVID.”

He has been the principal for eight years and this year is unlike years past. Giannini tells News 8 committees across the district worked together to come up with plans to keep the students and staff safe all summer long.

They have added signage, hand sanitizing stations and provided each student a personalized desk shield. Giannini says, “Everyone from kindergarten through fourth grade got their own personalized shield.”

The students take the desk shields to specials classes and the cafeteria. Making sure they have a safe protectant at all times.

Giannini says, “I think we’ve tried to make it feel and look like a typical school year as possible.” He continues to add, “We know as teachers and educators when they’re in the classroom learning hands-on with materials on a daily basis. That’s the key to their success.”

All of the steps put in place to protect students in the classroom and the lunchroom and everywhere in between, helping the school continue in-person learning. Right now, there are about 450 students in in-person learning and 250 students have opted for remote learning.

Giannini continues to work daily to keep his staff and the students safe. For them, individualized desk shields add, “An extra layer of protection in a COVID world.”