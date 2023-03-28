BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Students in shop class at Bassick High School in Bridgeport traded lesson plans for a blueprint.

“Three years ago, we were approached by the governor’s office to build this airplane out of Texas, Tango Flight,” shop teacher Steve Blume said.

Blume’s class is building a real plane from scratch.

“Tango supplies all the materials, tools, whatever I need,” he said. “They pay for everything. We build the planes for them.”

They’re putting this together as you would assemble anything at home. They got their parts in massive boxes, and they got their directions –about 47 huge packets detailing the different parts of the plane.

Senior Tiany Perez has had a hand in all of it, which she said is an opportunity of a lifetime.

“I never knew I was going to have this opportunity growing up,” she said. “I’m very, very grateful.”

She has dyslexia and has found school challenging, but she found her niche.

“I am definitely going to do this in the future,” Perez said. “I found my passion. I found my passion.”

These students are getting to work side by side with mentors in the industry, including a few people from Sikorsky and a commercial airline pilot, who knows how important this is.

“There’s a lot of redundancies in airplanes,” Delta pilot and volunteer mentor Paul Zielinski said. “Like in the planes I fly, they are triple redundant. If one system fails, there are two backups. Sometimes in these smaller planes, you don’t have that luxury. So, it has to work right the first time.

At the end of the class, they’ll fly it. It’s the moment they’re thinking about each time they meet.