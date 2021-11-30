What’s Right With Schools: Students in Madison taking safe driving to the next level with project that hits close to home

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) – Keeping the community safe with a competitive twist. Students in Madison are taking safe driving to the next level.

It’s become more than just a school project.

“I tell them all the time, ‘this video could save someone’s life,’” said Luke Arsenault, Careers and Technology Education teacher.

Creative student videos are being produced to keep Connecticut drivers safe.

Sam Wheeler is a senior at Daniel Hand High School and is in a pool of students statewide competing in the annual CT Teen Safe Driving video contest. It’s organized by the DMV and Travelers.

Daniel Hand has won this contest before, but this year the topic hits close to home.

“Right when I got here, a student horribly was involved in an accident in Guilford, and actually passed away, so this community knows about being safe in the car,” Arsenault explained.

Arsenault says the students have spent days brainstorming, pitching their ideas to the class, and now, executing their plan to showcase what drives them to be safe.

While the students love the competition, the real win is getting young drivers thinking about safety before getting behind the wheel.

“Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death in young people, 16 and 17-year-olds,” said Ernie Bertothy, program coordinator with the CT DMV.

Who better to get ahead of the issue and reach teens than other teens.