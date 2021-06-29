What’s Right With Schools: Students research ways to solve social injustices

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — To Capital Prep Magnet School, Kadeem McKnight is a decorated and talented athlete. A recent school project unveiled a new side to the high school senior, “Here at Capital Prep, once you become into late into your junior year end of junior year you’re required to do capstone project.”

The school encourages the students to focus their topics on social injustices and work to research ways to solve them. McKnight was inspired by his 27-year-old sister when he chose his topic, “I have a sister who can’t hear or talk.”

The youngest in his family, he’s watched his mother take care of his siblings on her own, “I just was thinking you know if I’m going to do something, I’m going to do something close to home.”

The title of his project was, ‘Lack of Resources for African American parents with disabled children’

It was a five chapter written report that shocked his teachers as well as opened eyes and hearts, “I want to do this because I always want to make a difference for my sister especially but for my mom too.”

McKnight is also working to make that difference through his internship as well, “I interned at Hark Inc it’s a day program for adults and teenagers with disabilities.” He also works with AFCAMP, an organization geared towards African Caribbean parents with disabled children.

It’s his life’s mission to continue pursuing the topic and hopefully encouraged change moving forward.

The recent graduate is now off to college, attending Monmouth University in the fall where he will be on the football team.

He tells News 8, “If you were in my shoes you should do this too.”